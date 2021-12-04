Chicago Tribune: Chris Cuomo, loyal brother, still has to go from CNN

In the past weeks, Cuomo has insisted that he recused himself from coverage of all matters Cuomo, a statement backed by CNN. Good. But the revelations Monday from the New York attorney general’s office, which released transcripts and exhibits that clearly showed Chris Cuomo trying to blend his journalistic and his role as a brother, changed the picture. The younger Cuomo worked his CNN sources on his brother’s behalf, trying to find out which new woman, or women, might come forward and what she, or they, might say.

He did this not while on leave to aid in his brother’s defense, but while anchoring a nightly news show. No can do. That’s egregious journalistic misconduct in a high-stakes matter focused on one of the most powerful men in the country.

As a result, Cuomo, who already has been suspended, has to go. It’s not hard to imagine the CNN outrage if all this was happening on the other side of the political divide.

We feel for Chris Cuomo. We understand his doing right by his brother. But you can’t anchor or report the news when you’re trying to manipulate events behind the scenes in favor of one party, to whom you are related, all in service of an outcome you desire. Time for CNN and Cuomo to sever their connections permanently.