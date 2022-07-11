Chicago Tribune: Cheerio, Boris Johnson. We could use that purging mechanism over here.

For politicians, no scandals are as dangerous as the ones that the public easily understands. And the mendacious cover-ups are worse than any crimes themselves.

So it went for Boris Johnson in a series of events across the pond that unfolded in recent days like a Shakespearean drama.

The brilliantly talented but famously chaotic leader, known for his ruffled coif, his disdain for apologizing and his ability to cheat (political) death more reliably than Harry Houdini, ultimately ran out of sufficient allies to make his defiance tenable. And thus Britain’s 96-year-old queen, who has seen heaps of prime ministers come and go, gets to break in another one.

So what did Boris in? Notably, everyone calls Boris, Boris, from the grumpy guy in the pub to the cabinet ministers. Boris was felled by a scandal involving a British member of Parliament named Chris Pincher, who drunkenly groped two men at a private club in London. Johnson claimed not to have known of allegations of sexual misconduct against Pincher before appointing him deputy chief whip of the Conservative Party.

But that turned out to be a lie: He did know.

Boris the great escapologist would probably have survived were it not for something that the British public found much harder to forgive.

Albeit belatedly, the British government imposed a stringent lockdown on its populace during the worst of the pandemic. The British people were faced with rules restricting public gatherings, including funerals.

Meanwhile, Boris was attending cheery gatherings at his office as young political staffers celebrated the comings and goings of each other. Many other political leaders were caught not following their own rules on both sides of the Atlantic. But the prime minister’s actions were singular in their disdain for the rules. ...

What are the lessons for the U.S.? The comparisons between Boris and Donald Trump are overdone. The former did not incite a mob to attack the Houses of Parliament, and his intellect and command of the details of government were and are far superior. Unlike Trump, Boris was subject to attacks from a flank that did not find him conservative enough. But both men were ill-suited to their jobs and made mistakes so egregious as to merit their own purgation.

The difference, of course, is that in the British system, the ruling party can force a resignation by removing enough of the support beams. In the Boris affair, ministers quit in sufficient number that the chief’s dam of denial finally sprung a fatal leak. ...

What the GOP needs is a succession of honorable men and women heading to Mar-a-Lago and delivering much the same message to a different highly successful populist. What the party needs is some personal declarations of independence, public statements that no ideology can be hijacked by the actions of one man who has proved himself not fit to serve as a leader.

Thank you for your service, they might say, but it’s over now.

You did yourself in.