Chicago Tribune: Biden needs to start taking some tough questions

There’s the fight over COVID-19 booster shots with the fiercely independent Food and Drug Administration advisory panel taking on the White House over who should get boosters; the administration’s reversals and waverings on vaccine mandates and COVID policy in general; looming inflation from, in part, too much federal largesse; and the legacy of the indefensibly chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan, not least of which is the Aug. 29 drone strike in that pained nation. Let’s not forget they resulted in the United States killing 10 ordinary citizens, seven of whom were children.

No wonder, then, that Biden was heard to say “good luck,” when Johnson announced his intention to take questions from the media.

Conservatives often say that reporters have treated Biden with kid gloves compared with the prior administration and any rational, nonpartisan thinker can see they have a point. Few East Coast columnists rose up in indignation over the drone killings; had that been on Trump’s watch, newspaper opinion sections would have been ablaze with fury, fingers all pointing in the same direction, toward the White House.

What happened at that august residence Wednesday was not on that level, but still shameful.