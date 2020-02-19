Chicago Tribune: As Trump frees Blagojevich, fresh injustice for the 12 million victims of Illinois corruption

“In the United States we don’t much govern at gunpoint. We require willing and creative cooperation and participation to prosper as a civil society. This happens most easily when people trust the person at the top to do the right thing most of the time and, more important than that, to try to do it all of the time. … When it is the governor who goes bad, the fabric of Illinois is torn and disfigured and not easily or quickly repaired. You did that damage.”

—U.S. District Judge James Zagel, sentencing former Gov. Rod Blagojevich to 14 years in prison on Dec. 7, 2011

Rod Blagojevich expressed nothing approaching contrition for his many felonies until the moment in 2011 when he awaited his sentence. Then came what some attorneys call a weasel plea for mercy — a carefully worded non-apology intended to project nobility under duress: “I’m here convicted of crimes,” the defrocked Illinois governor said. “The jury decided I was guilty. I’m accepting of it. I acknowledge it and of course I’m unbelievably sorry for it.”