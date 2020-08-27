Chicago Tribune: As mayhem sweeps through Kenosha, a mother speaks

What happened in the seconds and minutes before Blake was shot? We don't know. Did Blake resist arrest? Did he threaten police? Why seven shots? Those are questions for law enforcement investigators to answer.

It took years for Chicago to resolve the case of Laquan McDonald, a Black teen shot 16 times by white Officer Jason Van Dyke as McDonald walked away from police on a stretch of Pulaski Road. Even after 90 minutes of testimony in his own defense while on trial, Van Dyke never satisfactorily explained why he emptied 16 shots into the teen's body. Why so many? Why any?

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 81 months in prison.

But why does this keep happening?

With her son in a hospital bed and chaos swirling around her, with radical politics and divisive political party conventions unfolding on television, Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, still provided wisdom and comfort:

"Let's begin to pray for healing for our nation. We are the United States. Have we been united? Do you understand what's gonna happen when we fall because a house that is against each other cannot stand.