Chicago Tribune: After the 737 Max shutdown: Boeing’s struggle to regain the flying public’s full trust

Air travel is safe — and trusted by the American flying public — because aircraft manufacturers, airline operators and government regulators all perform at very high levels. The same is generally true in many other countries.

Chicago-based Boeing, one of the world’s leading technology companies and the largest U.S. exporter, ripped a gigantic hole in the fabric of international air travel by mishandling the development and rollout of a new aircraft. Two of its 737 Max jetliners crashed in less than five months, killing a total of 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The 737 Max was supposed to be one of the most advanced and reliable (read: safe) planes in the sky. Perhaps that will turn out to be true, but the aircraft has been grounded since March. Boeing recently said it would suspend production in January as the company works to prove to the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign regulators that the 737 Max deserves to fly again.

Boeing is so enormous that the production shutdown could create a noticeable drag on the U.S. economy. The company has orders for about 5,000 Max jets and has built 400 at its Renton, Washington, plant that it hasn’t delivered. Airlines — including United, Southwest and American — are counting on the 737 Max. They’ve been forced to rejigger schedules and cancel flights.