Chicago Tribune: A Thanksgiving week horror in Waukesha

In a country inured to all manner of American horror stories, the events last Sunday night in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha still had a capacity to shock.
Even in a normal year, this quiet town’s pre-Thanksgiving holiday parade would have been the kind of event that forms the bedrock of safe, quiet, family-oriented communities.
People lined the streets to watch high school bands, dance troops and even the Dancing Grannies, dedicated to the notion you are never too old to shake a leg and breathe festive life into your community. The beverage of choice was hot chocolate. The preferred accessory was pompoms. Viewers assembled in lawn chairs they’d carted downtown from home.
But this year, of course, was not the same. The Christmas parade in Waukesha had been canceled in 2020, and the 2021 edition was intended to be restorative. ...
The parade’s organizers had come up with an ideal theme: “Comfort and Joy.”
Into all of this seasonal Americana came a weaponized red SUV, allegedly driven by someone who turned one of the highlights of the year in Waukesha into a killing field.
Instead of calling out their kids’ names in delight as they high-stepped their way along Main Street, panicked parents went running to see if those kids were alive and well, only to find that, in many cases, they were not.
The national media crews that had spent weeks covering the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha essentially had to turn back around for another story of violence and mayhem. And since these events offer up fuel for social media channels, hot-takes abounded when surely none were needed.
If ever an event spoke for itself, this was that horror. There was nothing to add.
Often, photographers seek out images that juxtapose violence and innocence. In Waukesha, those pictures were everywhere.
Some will express justifiable horror at what appears to be yet another instance of the criminal justice system being so overwhelmed and dysfunctional that it was not able to protect Americans from a bad actor repeating his crimes while out on bond. But all of the facts are not yet in.
It’s also worth noting that no government official could have reasonably expected anyone to do something like this.
Dancing Grannies? “Comfort and Joy”? A Milwaukee bedroom community? Who could reasonably have thought any of this a target for a killer on wheels? ...
At this writing, we feel only sympathy for the bereft and traumatized families. We know that those who have losses here also have to prepare for a Thanksgiving, and many future Thanksgivings, that will bring so much sorrow. We wish we could change all of this for them, but we cannot.
At the very least, as we gather around our tables Thursday, we can spare a thought for those who cannot do so, and for whom the holiday season that follows will bring neither comfort nor joy.
Perhaps we might decide that we all, as a country, can do much better than the events that have unfolded these last few days in Wisconsin.
Our leaders should offer up that charge.