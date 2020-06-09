Chelsea Hylton: Enough is enough. When will America care about Black lives?

This moment has been boiling up for centuries. Now that it is being taken to the streets, some people wonder why we are angry. If you think this, you are clearly a part of the problem because you have been ignorant to the racism and the injustice for a long time.

These protests are saying enough is enough. We are tired of Black lives being brutally taken with unnecessary violence and no sort of justice.

How many more Black lives? When will people consistently be held accountable for their actions? When will America care about Black lives? When will it not be a crime to be a Black person in America?

When?

I fear for my Black father’s life every day. People will not take the time to learn that my father immigrated to the United States from Jamaica by himself at 16 years old and was the first person in his family to go to college. They will not take the time to learn that he is a cancer survivor. They will only see a large Black man and be filled with fear.

As a journalist, I know neutrality is important, but I can no longer be neutral about this. My emotions and anger will not be silenced. I will be loud.

We must be loud for all Black lives.