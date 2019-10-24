Most published memoirs are written by people with names that are at least vaguely familiar. This is a shame because history’s texture is woven largely by individuals working together, anonymous to the rest of us.
See Sharp Press just brought out an exception to the rule: "Death Wins All Wars: Resisting the Draft in the 1960s," by Daniel Holland.
Holland did have 15 minutes of fame in the Twin Cities in 1969 when his trial for resisting induction to the military garnered some local headlines. Since then, his life in Milwaukee has been out of the spotlight.
However, his reflections on what led him to the draft-resistance organization that enabled his stand of conscience against the Vietnam War 50 years ago resonates vibrantly today, when individual opportunism is much more prevalent in public discourse than those willing to risk their personal prospects for a better collective future.
Holland’s early narrative is languid, like his life as the son of the veterinarian in a rural Minnesota town. Bagging his first deer, dating, cars and sports are familiar tales. But this small-town kid was curious enough to read the whole newspaper daily and lucky enough to have parents willing to discuss what bothered him. Topping that list was the emerging Vietnam conflict.
This National Merit Scholar, graduation speaker and star athlete took off for the University of Minnesota, a four-year journalism scholarship in hand — and with it, a four-year deferment from the military draft. The narrative pace takes off dramatically when his golden future collides with his empathy for his same-aged countrymen killing and being killed in Southeast Asia.
The chapters are relatively short, each keyed to a personal, cultural or military milestone, and — more vividly — each grounded by declaring the number of Americans dead in Vietnam at that moment.
Holland’s strongest suit is as a natural storyteller. There are poignant moments: the friendship that develops between him and the federal marshal tasked with arresting him, the scuttling of a romantic relationship as he faces the prospect of prison.
And then there are humorous ones, some quite unlikely: his interaction with pro-war locals at a speech in North Dakota who try to intimidate him by threatening violence, and the first-name fencing with his trial judge, repeated like a familiar Saturday Night Live skit every time Holland is in court.
Holland’s story contributes to our understanding of the collective heroism of the draft counseling movement — largely anonymous but essential to defining a national moment.
A Room of One's Own will host Daniel Holland reading from "Death Wins All Wars" at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Charlie Dee taught the history of the Vietnam War at Madison Area Technical College for three decades.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.