Charles W. Baird: The future for unions is bleak

In 1969 Wisconsin became the first state to permit unions to bargain for its state and local government employees. President Kennedy authorized union bargaining for federal employees by executive order in 1962, and it was codified in the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978. Many other states followed Wisconsin throughout the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s. The government-sector union membership rate reached its apogee in 1994 at 38.7%. In 2019, it fell to 33.6%.

Since 1983 the government-union membership rate has always significantly exceeded the corresponding private-sector rate. This is because of an “iron triangle” of exchange among politicians, government agency heads, and unions to expand government expenditures.

Politicians seek election and re-election. In exchange for campaign donations of money and effort from the unions, politicians offer to enact legislation that makes it easier for unions to capture dues- and fee-payers. Unions and the agency heads with whom they bargain sit on the same side of the bargaining table. It is in the interest of agency heads to expand the size and scope of their agencies because this increases their own power, prestige and influence over the economy.