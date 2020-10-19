Charles A. Kupchan: Wisconsin can help reclaim the America we love

I was born and raised in Wisconsin. I considered myself very fortunate. My grandparents had fled Ukraine amid the bloody instability of the 1920s, and many of the Kupchans that stayed behind in Ukraine did not survive World War II. But there I was, growing up amid lakes and farms and cheering on the Badgers and the Packers. I was a Cheesehead coming of age among the wholesome people of Wisconsin in the most decent nation on earth.
Yet today, at home and abroad, President Donald Trump has compromised America’s fundamental decency. Trump has shown nothing more than disdain for who Americans are and what we stand for. He cannot distinguish fact from fiction. He has callous disregard for the rule of law. He denigrates our heroes who died on the battlefield. He has trampled on civility and seeks to inflame, not repair, political divides and racial tensions — a fact the people of this state know all too well.
Most distressing and alarming, President Trump has fumbled the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in an economic debacle and a death toll that has topped 215,000. After Trump contracted the disease and recuperated with the help of cutting-edge care unavailable to most Americans, he tweeted “Don’t be afraid of Covid.” Tell that to the families of the 1,500 Wisconsinites who have succumbed to the disease. You could not make this up.
The damage that Trump has done goes well beyond the nation’s shores. The United States has long changed the world for the better by the power of its example, serving as a beacon of democracy and freedom. But today, far from wanting to emulate the United States, much of the world looks on with dismay as the pandemic spreads across America, protests roil its cities, and our economy stumbles. Meanwhile, Trump cozies up to autocrats like Russian President Vladimir Putin while insulting our NATO allies and pulling out of one pact after another — including the World Health Organization, the main international body battling COVID-19. Trump has taken a wrecking ball to the world America made, leaving our country lonely and isolated.
Joe Biden is right that this election is a fight for the soul of America. To be sure, the former Vice President can’t repair the nation’s ills overnight. But he has spent his life working across the partisan divide; no one is better prepared to rebuild political civility. Unlike Trump, who grew up amid wealth, Biden is a man of the people who understands the needs of working Americans. Biden would bring decency back to the Oval Office.
I know because I worked closely with Vice President Biden when I served in the White House from 2014 to 2017. Here’s just one example of what kind of man he is. We were flying back from a diplomatic mission in Europe, and we landed in Delaware so that the Vice President could spend the night at his home in Wilmington. After Air Force Two came to a halt, he came over to bid his advisers goodnight. I was talking on Facetime to my then 4-year old daughter Maia. He grabbed my phone and started talking to her. He did not stop until his staff grabbed the phone from him and insisted that he disembark.
That’s Joe Biden. He’s the real deal, an authentic person of generosity, empathy and humanity. Rest assured that he would restore the nation’s integrity and honor its finest democratic traditions. Rest assured that he would marshal the nation’s resources to defeat COVID-19 and bring our economy back to life, all the time looking out for working families. Rest assured that America would be back on the global stage, once again leading by example and through teamwork — critical at a time when Russia and China are seeking to push the world down an autocratic path.
The November election represents one of the most important political moments in the nation’s history. Let’s take the country back. Let’s restore the decency that is part of the American experience. And let’s again be a beacon in the world, like we were for my grandparents. In a few weeks, Wisconsin can help reclaim the America we all know and love.
Charles A. Kupchan is professor of international affairs at Georgetown University and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. He served in the Obama administration as Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs.
