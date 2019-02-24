Center Stage: Satya vs. Soglin. Who wins the battle for Madison? In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands assess the finalists for mayor, and play clips from their primary night victory speeches. Satya Rhodes-Conway survived a crowded field of candidates by drawing the sharpest contrast with Madison's "mayor for life." Incumbent Paul Soglin is still the favorite. But Rhodes-Conway could benefit from outrage over a conservative Supreme Court candidate. "Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play. To listen to past episodes of "Center Stage," click here.

Center Stage: A big wet kiss to Trump and Wisconsin's top politicians on Valentine's Day In this week's Center Stage political podcast, Milfred and Hands vow only to say nice things about the nation's and state's leaders on the holiday devoted to love, which wasn't easy. President Donald Trump is entertaining and has great hair. Gov. Tony Evers plays a mean game of Euchre. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald sat in Uecker seats. Let's get this love fest over with.

Center Stage: The state of Trump: He bigly needs 'the snowy woods of Wisconsin' in 2020 In this week's Center Stage political podcast, Milfred and Hands dissect the State of the Union, including its references to Wisconsin, which President Trump will need to carry in 2020 to win re-election. No wonder the Republican president made a prominent reference to "the snowy woods" of our state. President Trump also touted one of the dueling bills by Wisconsin congressmen related to tariffs. Unfortunately, it was the wrong one, according to our editorial board. Trump's long speech started off slow and boring, but grew more entertaining and controversial with time. Trump's special guests were the highlight of the night, along with chants of "USA!" -- by Democrats. Cartoonist Phil Hands drew more than a dozen sketches during the State of the Union. You can seem them by clicking here. Congress should stop Trump's trade wars OUR VIEW: Bipartisan bill would rein in claims that tariffs protect national security

Center Stage: Wisconsin's coldest politicians and policies With the mercury at more than 20 below zero in Wisconsin this week, Milfred and Hands identify the coldest state leaders and legislation of all time in this week's political podcast. The list includes a Republican U.S. senator who ruined many lives, and a Democrat who shot a colleague to death under the Capitol dome.

Center Stage: And the winner of Madison's mayoral debate is ... In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands sift through the liberal buzzwords and big ideas to declare a winner of the latest debate among six candidates for Madison mayor in the Feb. 19 primary. Mayor Paul Soglin touted his experience and city improvements. Satya Rhodes-Conway criticized "the hundreds of thousands of dollars we've given to Chicago's version of Trump for Judge Doyle Square." Mo Cheeks and Raj Shukla were the most likable. Toriana Pettaway failed to get on the ballot but is still running. Nick Hart is the barstool candidate who lightens the mood.

Center Stage: Political predictions for 2019 In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands gaze into their crystal ball to see the future of local, state and national politics. Who will win the spring elections in Madison and Wisconsin? Which Democrat will emerge to challenge Trump? Our podcasters even predict the World Series.

Center Stage: Santa Claus stops by for some political cheer In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands sing columnist Rick Hororwitz's political carols and enjoy a visit from Santa Claus. The silly sounds of the season proclaim Trump's legal troubles, Russian trolling and a very white While House. Joining our podcast team this week is Koffi Amuzu-Gassou, the "Bing Crosby" crooner and courier for Capital Newspapers.

Center Stage: Robin Vos is cheating at euchre Milfred and Hands aren't buying the Assembly speaker's lame excuses for a post-election heist of trump cards that voters dealt to euchre-loving Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers.

Center Stage: Who will be Madison's next mayor? Paul Soglin is the guy to beat now that he's back in the race for Madison mayor. But some strong challengers to the left of #GrumpyStache are hoping for an upset. On this week's State Journal political podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, Milfred and Hands assess the field of seven candidates in the February primary for Madison mayor, and look ahead to the April election. Mitch Henck crashes the podcast, claiming Soglin could be in trouble.

Center Stage: A very special Thanksgiving political podcast In this week's episode of "Center Stage," Milfred and Hands talk turkey about good things happening in Wisconsin politics that voters should be thankful for.

Center Stage: Final thoughts and predictions on the 2018 election In this week's episode of "Center Stage," Milfred and Hands parse the final Marquette poll, share anecdotes from recent State Journal endorsement meetings, and predict who will win the races for Wisconsin governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate.

Center Stage: Who won the first Walker/Evers debate? In this week's episode of "Center Stage," Milfred and Hands play clips and comment on the first debate between Gov. Scott Walker and challenger Tony Evers. Walker was smooth but more the politician. Evers stumbled at times but came off as more authentic. Our editorial board members declare a winner.

Center Stage: And the winner of the Baldwin/Vukmir debate is ... In this week's episode of "Center Stage," Milfred and Hands play clips and declare a winner of Wisconsin's first U.S. Senate debate between Tammy Baldwin and Leah Vukmir. But can the winner still win the race?

Center Stage: Gov. Walker embraces corporate socialism Wisconsin taxpayers are already on the hook for billions of dollars in corporate welfare for Foxconn, a Taiwanese technology company. Now the governor and a lame-duck Legislature want to bail out a struggling paper plant. In this week's episode of "Center Stage," Milfred and Hands harpoon the Republican-backed handouts, and remember when Democrats tried to ram through union contracts on their way out of power.

Center Stage: Why Scott Walker is behind Milfred and Hands analyze the results of last week's Marquette poll, both its lessons and limitations, as the Nov. 6 election approaches. Republican Gov. Scott Walker has fallen behind Democratic challenger Tony Evers for several reasons, mostly having to do with Donald Trump. But don't count the governor out just yet.

The Scott Walker vs. Tony Evers ad war is mostly false — yet impossible to ignore In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play and slay the latest and definitely not greatest political TV ads run by the two candidates for Wisconsin governor and their advocates in recent weeks.

We got an earful about our Trump editorial In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play voice mails from readers reacting to their editorial "Trump is an enemy of the truth." Some callers implored us to "stop whining," while others praised the free press for documenting the president's many inaccurate statements and lies.

Why Tony Evers can win In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands dissect Tuesday's primary election, including the top races for governor and U.S. Senate, while looking ahead to Nov. 6. Evers could win in a blue wave as an anti-Trump candidate in policy and style. But don't count out Gov. Scott Walker just yet.

'Yes' to year-round school, which is finally coming to Madison In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands interview pint-sized experts on the need for year-round school to stop the summer slide in learning. A year-round class schedule is finally coming to Madison, thanks to two new public charter schools.

The best and worst Wisconsin State Journal endorsements of all time In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands tout newspaper endorsements, why the State Journal does them, and read the paper's best -- and worst -- recommendations of all time. The State Journal undeniably got at least one of its presidential endorsements right.

Trump's meandering Foxconn speech snubs taxpayers In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play clips of and comment on the president's speech at the Foxconn site in Racine County. Trump thanked himself and other dignitaries for what's billed as a $10 billion manufacturing campus with 13,000 jobs. What he ignored is the $4.5 billion in corporate welfare that state and local taxpayers will have to shell out.

Leah Vukmir's gun and the banality of campaign ads Those short political ads that flood your TV, radio and screens before elections may be the worst way to understand who candidates are. Yet they can set the tone of campaigns, define candidates and key issues. In this week's "Center State" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play clips and comment on the latest campaign ads in the race for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor.

A blue wave crashed into a red wall in Tuesday's special elections, triggering purple rain The moderate candidates in both legislative races won this week, and Milfred and Hands celebrate the results in this week's State Journal political podcast. They analyze the results of Tuesday's special elections and what it means for this fall's contests. While the right and left tout each of their wins, the sensible center prevailed.

Milfred and Hands deejay the state Democratic convention Tony Evers' cranked Alice Cooper's "School's Out" for summer. Kelda Roys "Roar"ed. Paul Soglin got "Higher and Higher." In this week's episode of "Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands riff on each candidate's campaign songs in the crowded race for the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin governor. Ten candidates played very different walk-on music as they took the stage in Oshkosh last weekend to speak at the state Democratic convention. What does the music say about each candidate -- intended or not? Milfred and Hands figure it out.

Madison can't handle the truth Body-worn cameras on police help hold officers and the public accountable. Yet the Madison City Council stubbornly refuses to adopt the popular technology. On this week's episode of "Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands criticize the City Council for debating controversial arrests and shootings in the dark, rather than letting the public see what really happened. The Milwaukee police video showing the bogus arrest of pro basketball player Sterling Brown is only more evidence body cams are needed. Editorial: Body-worn cop cameras popular and effective OUR VIEW: Latest statewide survey and report on Milwaukee's deployment should prod Madison and Dane County to act

Milfred and Hands shoot for sane gun laws in this week's political podcast Universal background checks. A bump stock ban. Tougher penalties for unsecured weapons. A two-day waiting period. More police officers in schools. None of these popular proposals will stop every school shooting from occurring. But they will stop some attacks. On this week's episode of "Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" editorial page editor Scott Milfred and editorial cartoonist Phil Hands shoot down the weak arguments against reasonable limits on firearms, as well as resistance to police officers in Madison schools.

Scott Walker unveils his campaign slogan — over and over again You couldn't miss Gov. Scott Walker's new campaign slogan at the Wisconsin Republican Convention in Milwaukee. He repeated it so many times it was burned into listeners' brains. But will it work? Republicans face a tough election cycle, with Gov. Walker urging the party faithful to "wake up" because Democrats are angry and energized. Walker is running against Washington but with President Donald Trump, despite the president's sagging popularity. On this week's episode of "Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" we slice and dice the governor's messaging, highlighting what works and what doesn't.

Which Republican is the biggest threat to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin? Donald Trump winning the White House in 2016 came with a silver lining for at least one Wisconsin Democrat: U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. She's favored to win re-election this fall because her party is out of power, and Trump's popularity is low. A blue wave of Democratic voters could save her from an otherwise difficult race. But two Republicans hope to alter that narrative and upset the Madison progressive in November: state Sen. Leah Vukmir of Brookfield, and businessman Kevin Nicholson of Delafield. On this week's episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," our sensible centrists on the State Journal editorial board weigh the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate. Vukmir may have the best shot at an upset during what some predict could be a "year of the woman" in politics. But can she survive a hard-fought GOP primary against Nicholson, who is the Trumpier and better funded candidate.

Herbie, Hasselhoff and the promise of driverless cars Driverless cars are the future and shouldn't be feared, despite significant public skepticism. On this week's episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," State Journal editorial page editor Scott Milfred and editorial cartoonist Phil Hands endorse autonomous vehicles, following a demonstration of the technology on the UW-Madison campus. Our sensible centrists cite Herbie, Hasselhoff and celebrate Star Wars Day in pursuit of better, safer Wisconsin roads. Editorial: Driverless cars will save lives and money OUR VIEW: Debut at UW-Madison shows promise of technology, especially when contrasted with deadly alcohol-related crash

Most of Wisconsin isn't buying the Foxconn splurge Foxconn isn't polling well outside of southeastern Wisconsin, and that's a problem for Gov. Scott Walker, who cut the deal with the Taiwanese manufacturer of flat-screen televisions and other devices. But it appears he's going to own and try to sell the corporate handout in the fall election, rather than running from it. On this week's episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," State Journal editorial page editor Scott Milfred and editorial cartoonist Phil Hands analyze the $4.5 billion in state and local subsidies for a $10 billion plant and thousands of jobs in Racine County. Why is Illinois bummed? They get something for nothing, unlike a lot of taxpayers on this side of the state line.

Which Democrat is the biggest threat to Gov. Scott Walker? Tony Evers is the best known Democrat in the crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Scott Walker this fall. But he's not a fighter, which many liberals seem to want. Paul Soglin is pure Madison, which helps and hurts his bid. Mahlon Mitchell and Kelda Roys are the young upstarts. Dana Wachs has a wimpy mustache, compared to Soglin. Is Mike McCabe even a Democrat? On this week's episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," State Journal editorial page editor Scott Milfred and editorial cartoonist Phil Hands analyze the many Democratic hopefuls for governor. But the biggest threat to Wisconsin's two-term Republican incumbent is his party's unpopular president in the White House.

