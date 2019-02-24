Try 1 month for 99¢

Click on the play buttons below to listen to the latest episodes of the Wisconsin State Journal's political podcast, "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," featuring commentary from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics.

Scott Milfred, editorial page editor for the State Journal, and Phil Hands, the newspaper's political cartoonist, host the weekly podcast, which also can be found and followed on your favorite podcasting app, including iTunesGoogle PlaySoundCloud and Stitcher

Milfred and Hands are half of the State Journal editorial board -- "the better looking half," according to Hands -- and analyze state and local issues with a sense of humor and political independence.

