Milfred and Hands analyze the results of last week's Marquette poll, both its lessons and limitations, as the Nov. 6 election approaches. Republican Gov. Scott Walker has fallen behind Democratic challenger Tony Evers for several reasons, mostly having to do with Donald Trump. But don't count the governor out just yet.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play.