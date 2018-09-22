Try 1 month for 99¢

Milfred and Hands analyze the results of last week's Marquette poll, both its lessons and limitations as the Nov. 6 election approaches. Republican Gov. Scott Walker has fallen behind Democratic challenger Tony Evers for several reasons, mostly having to do with Donald Trump. But don't count the governor out just yet.

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. 

Scott Milfred has been the editorial page editor for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2005, and previously covered the Wisconsin statehouse. Milfred and his editorial page team were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008 for editorial writing.

Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal

