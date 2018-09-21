Try 1 month for 99¢

With seven weeks to go in the race for Wisconsin governor, U.S. Senate and attorney general, Tony Evers, Tammy Baldwin and Brad Schimel have to be feeling good about their chances.

In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze the results of last week's Marquette poll, both its lessons and limitations.

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" -- click the play button above to listen -- features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. 

Scott Milfred has been the editorial page editor for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2005, and previously covered the Wisconsin statehouse. Milfred and his editorial page team were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008 for editorial writing.

Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal

