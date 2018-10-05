Wisconsin taxpayers are already on the hook for billions of dollars in corporate welfare for Foxconn, a Taiwanese technology company. Now the governor and a lame-duck Legislature want to bail out a struggling paper plant.
In this week's episode of "Center Stage," Milfred and Hands harpoon the Republican-backed handouts, and remember when Democrats tried to ram through union contracts on their way out of power.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play.