'Center Stage' a fun take on politics
They're the "Click and Clack" of Wisconsin politics.

Scott Milfred, editorial page editor for the Wisconsin State Journal, and Phil Hands, the newspaper's political cartoonist, analyze the most important issues and debates across the Badger State with political independence and a sense of humor, on their weekly podcast, "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands."

Instead of tedious talking points from the left and the right, "Center Stage" broadcasts from the sensible center with audio clips from the Wisconsin Capitol, from Wisconsin State Journal editorial board meetings, and from political events across the state.

Find and follow their weekly podcast on your favorite podcasting app, or go to: go.madison.com/CenterStage.

John Nichols: Don't let local journalism become a COVID-19 casualty
John Nichols

John Nichols: Don't let local journalism become a COVID-19 casualty

“As in many of our nation’s most challenging times, the public turns to free and local media for life-saving information and breaking news, because local radio, television and newspapers are still the most trusted sources in times of emergency and disaster." — Open letter from U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, and 240 other U.S. House members

