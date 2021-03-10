Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa's lauded redistricting model will be tested in 2021

The system’s unique checks and balances have served Iowa well for almost half a century, but it’s resilience will be tested in 2021 by two factors.

For one, U.S. Census data for this decade is badly delayed, which is blamed on COVID-19-related data collection challenges and the former Trump administration’s mismanagement. The lack of timely population data upends Iowa’s and other states’ timelines for drawing new district maps. Second, it’s the first time since the process was established that one party holds majorities in both legislative chambers. Pieces of the process prescribed by Iowa Code, rather than by the state constitution, are subject to change by the Legislature, although legislators say they don’t plan to do that.

We hope our Republican governor and legislative leaders are sincere in their commitment to the Iowa model. ... But we have seen them introduce and advance major proposals without any meaningful public vetting, including bills on voting and elections. So, we remain a little bit uneasy.