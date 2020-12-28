Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa caucuses are in danger of going extinct

Miscoordination between state and national leaders and a series of technology problems were to blame for Iowa's poorly executed Democratic Caucuses in February, according to a recently released report commissioned by the party.

Iowa was the target of national ridicule when it took weeks for Democrats to post final results from the presidential nominating contests.

Even before the delay, the caucuses were set to be messy thanks to a new reporting scheme that was confusing to anyone who is not familiar with the process. An imperceptibly small gap between the top two finishers, and the eventual nominee finishing third certainly didn't improve the situation.

It was a historic low for Iowa's cherished political tradition, but hardly the start of our problems.

Iowa's first-in-the-nation status and the caucuses themselves are in danger of going extinct. Rank-and-file party activists should speak up now if they hope to have a say in it.

Caucus defenders will need to explain how the system can be more inclusive and accessible. Those of us ready to say goodbye to the archaic system will need to pitch a plan that preserves a seat at the table for rural, low-population states such as ours.