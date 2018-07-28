The Trump administration announced this week it’s using a Great Depression-era program to deliver $12 billion in aid to farmers being harmed by a trade war declared by the Trump administration.
“This trade war is cutting the legs out from under farmers, and the White House’s plan is to spend $12 billion on golden crutches,” said U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska. “This administration’s tariffs and bailouts aren’t going to make America great again, they’re just going to make it 1929.”
The irony is unavoidable as President Donald Trump’s team seeks to bandage a self-inflicted economic wound of its own making. On Thursday, the president jetted into Dubuque County and insisted to nervous Iowans he’s winning.
“We’re opening things up,” Trump said amid a rambling litany of his efforts to change what he calls the “worst trade deals,” including NAFTA. Pacts that, according to Iowa leaders, have opened up lucrative markets to our farmers and manufacturers. Trump held up a “Make Our Farmers Great Again” hat.
“We hold all the cards. We’re going to win,” Trump said.
Trump’s hollow rhetoric, and the $12 billion aid package, including direct payments to producers and government purchases of surplus commodities, are ominous signs the trade war will rage beyond the fall harvest. Although Trump did take a welcome step back this week from his fight with the European Union, his battle with China, a top market for Iowa goods, shows little sign of cooling.
Damage already is being done as tariffs on farm products — leveled by China in retaliation for Trump tariffs — are undercutting commodity prices and closing off critical markets. The losses so far likely exceed the $12 billion bailout, while damaging effects will reverberate beyond the farm to rural towns, businesses and institutions.
A farm bailout is only the beginning, as other industries caught in the trade war crossfire seek federal help. And there’s no telling how long it will take agriculture and other industries to rebuild access to markets even if the war ends.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, says $977 million in Iowa exports are threatened.
“I will continue to push the administration to open up new markets and finalize trade deals, steps that will go the distance to ensure the success of America and Iowa’s agricultural economy,” Ernst said.
But, so far, pushing and pleading with this president have accomplished little. That raises the question for Ernst and her colleagues — why doesn’t Congress act?
Congress remains a coequal branch of government, at this hour. It could stand up to Trump by voting on bills that would curtail the president’s authority to impose tariffs.
It’s true, the president’s veto pen could nullify any action. But a united congressional front certainly would send a clearer, stronger message to the president than a flurry of news releases from “concerned” lawmakers. When presidents overreach, Congress is our first defense.
Trump’s reckless trade policies are harming American farmers and industries now, with more damage sure to come. It’s past time for our elected representatives to hit back. If they refuse to do so, voters should send their own message in November.