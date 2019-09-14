In communities across America and in our own state, gunshots ring out hourly — grazing, maiming and killing citizens of all ages, colors and faiths. In rural areas, suicide by gun is an epidemic that cuts short the lives of far too many. In cities, the blight that some have referred to as slow-motion mass murder has altered countless lives.
As normal as it has become, it isn’t — or at least it shouldn’t be.
In cities across the United States, too many youth have learned to be lulled to sleep by the sounds of gunfire. Over the years, too many people — and especially too many children — have grown so accustomed to the sound of gunfire that they don’t hit the floor and don’t think to call the police.
This summer, as I was home enjoying time with my three young children, I did call 911 to report gunshots that were startlingly close. When officers arrived and showed me bullet casings in front of my home, I was shocked. I was even more shocked to learn during the Milwaukee Police Department’s investigation that my car was struck by gunfire. And, like too many parents in Milwaukee and across this state, I wasn’t shocked as much as I was angry that my nine-year-old son — who plays catch outside, rides his bike and plays in the snow — had to hit the floor. He was frightened in his own home. He was scared in his own neighborhood because of someone else’s reckless actions with a gun.
With the exception of emotional trauma, I’m relieved that no one was hurt.
My son didn’t deserve this. My daughters don’t deserve this. Boys relaxing at home on the south side don’t deserve this. Girls watching Netflix in their room on the north side don’t deserve this. Children playing on their school playground or sitting on their grandfather’s lap don’t deserve this. Children who are passengers in vehicles don’t deserve this. My wife and I certainly don’t deserve this, and frankly, no parent, grandparent or caretaker anywhere in this city or in this state deserves this.
Yet, because of inaction, woeful indifference or a decades-long misunderstanding by our elected leaders at the state and federal levels, our fellow citizens continue to be mowed down by a barrage of bullets.
The media likes to portray this as a partisan issue. That simply isn’t true.
In the August Marquette University Law School poll, a vast bipartisan majority of 80% of Wisconsinites favored extending background checks to private gun sales, and 57% of those polled favored banning assault-style weapons.
Instead of delivering the action that the people of Wisconsin want, leaders in the Assembly and Senate — from within the security of their safely gerrymandered cocoons — hatched a plan to spend $100 million hardening schools as targets. So while the market is now selling bulletproof backpacks and schoolchildren like my son have to practice active shooter drills, legislative leadership refuses to even acknowledge that there are people in this state who should not have guns in the first place, but they have easy access to them under current law.
After the latest tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, Gov. Tony Evers tried to reach across the aisle to call for action. All he got was refusals from our legislative leadership. Instead, incredibly, they proposed more security at the state Capitol to protect themselves.
This has to change.
You can protect one person’s Second Amendment rights and another’s life and liberty. Those actions are not mutually exclusive.
Like my children, Wisconsin’s next generation isn’t just watching and listening. They are living through this gun violence epidemic. They are experiencing this every day. And they know that there are adults who could protect them but are actively choosing to do nothing.
And whether they live in Milwaukee, Burlington, Juneau or beyond, no kid deserves that.
We are beyond overdue for action on common sense gun safety reforms to make our children and our neighborhoods safer. Last week, it was my house and children. Next week it could be yours. Why won’t our legislative leadership act?
Cavalier Johnson serves as the 2nd District alderman for the City of Milwaukee.
