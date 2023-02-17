This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 17, 1853:

We doubt whether any state in the Union can present a better show.

Col. Billings of Iowa County, late president of the State Agricultural Society, raised last season from 12 acres of ground 1,023 bushels of oats. The amount of seed sown was 35 bushels. The ground was ploughed, as he informed us, in the fall and not ploughed again in the spring. He looks upon fall ploughing as much the best for spring grain

Col. B also raised from 12 acres of spring wheat an average of 37 bushels to the acre.

Judge Spooner of Walworth County informs us that he raised from the seed of one single potato four bushels of good potatoes.

These facts would seem to cast aside all doubts in regard to the Wisconsin soil being unsuited to the raising of grain or potatoes. When we can hear of this being beaten anywhere, we will try to look out for some larger yield.