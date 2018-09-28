Join Wisconsin State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands and nationally syndicated cartoonist Leigh Rubin this week for an evening of absurdity in the Madison area. Hands draws political cartoons and recently launched a Madison-focused strip called “Mendota Marsh” in the Sunday newspaper. Rubin’s strip, “Rubes,” runs daily on the State Journal comics page. This odd couple will riff on each other’s drawings and show how the twisted minds of two very different cartoonists work. The free shows are set for Monday at 7 p.m. at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., and Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.