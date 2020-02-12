Carrie Scherpelz: The Bully-in-Chief and his back-up gang

Less than 24 hours after the formal impeachment process came to an end, President Donald Trump spoke his mind at a White House event. Ever the bully, Trump verbally pummeled all who dared to hold him accountable to the rule of law and the Constitution, including Republican Sen. Mitt Romney.
A smiling crowd of Republican leaders laughed and cheered the bully.
Sadly, I was reminded of William Golding’s 1954 dystopian novel, "Lord of the Flies." Lessons can be drawn from the story about a gang of young boys who cruelly turn on one another once the rules of civilization no longer apply. They become more and more savage, eventually killing a boy who is the voice of reason and civility.
As Sen. Romney cast his vote to convict President Trump, he said, “What the president did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”
Romney was the only Republican senator brave enough to stand up to Trump, fully aware that his own party would viciously turn on him. “Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?” he said.
Growing up in the Christian church, I learned that a struggle between right and wrong rages within each one of us. Bible characters provided examples of wisdom and foolishness, demonstrating what to do and what not to do. Jesus was our role model, and we were warned to resist our dark and devilish impulses.
Another name for the devil is Beelzebub — the Lord of Filth and Dung, or Lord of the Flies. In Golding's novel, when a young boy named Simon tells the others to beware of the Lord of the Flies, a beastly instinct within each of them, they surround Simon and brutally kill him. The boys are urged on by their ringleader, Jack, a dictator who uses fear and coercion to control his tribe.
Were Republican senators coerced or frightened into voting to acquit President Trump? Possibly. Even so, they are personally responsible for their votes to remove all restraints from a man who is convinced he is above the law. The senators have assured Trump's dangerous descent into further lawlessness.
Yet they do not seem bothered by that fact. The president’s gang has joined him in revelry, celebrating what they have achieved together.
Each of us, if we are honest, must acknowledge that we have competing impulses within us, some good and some bad. The laws of society exist to keep our dark side in check, restraining the human instinct to lash out violently and selfishly force our will on others. President Trump defiantly flouts moral laws. He openly disregards social norms and ethics, with no negative consequences.
When his tribe ignores what is right — when they stand with him and cheer wildly for what is very wrong — Trump’s threat to moral authority is multiplied.
All bullies have as much authority as society is willing to give them. Little by little, congressional Republicans, evangelical Christians, and other groups have handed their moral authority to Trump, who now holds them in thrall. The word “thrall” in Old English means "held in bondage." When people are enthralled, they're captivated.
The President of the United States is the most powerful man in the world. People of conscience must stand together to stop him from further abuse of his power. Sen. Romney demonstrated that it can be done. He refused to participate in something he knew was deeply wrong. Each of us can follow his lead.
The Bully-in-Chief and his complicit back-up gang are no match for millions of good people who stand together and refuse to be intimidated.
Carrie Scherpelz is a marketing communications professional and longtime Madison resident.
