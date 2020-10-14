Carrie Scherpelz: My mother was a member of the Hitler Youth. I fear the staying power of propaganda

Born in 1929, my mom grew up in Hitler’s shadow. She came to America soon after World War II ended and mostly kept silent about the war, even about the bombing of her home in Hamburg.
After she died, I came across her Hitler Youth membership pin. It lay hidden at the bottom of a jewelry box, the appalling Nazi swastika within a red and white diamond shape. Did my mother save the symbol as a warning from her past?
Hitler Youth membership was mandatory by 1939, so my 10-year-old mother would have taken the oath, “I promise always to do my duty in the Hitler Youth, in love and loyalty to the Führer.”
As a young girl, she was taught to trust Adolf Hitler, who she believed always did what needed to be done and was always right. A steady diet of propaganda during her formative years resulted, decades later, in her refusal to acknowledge Nazi Germany's systematic extermination of Jews. I recall watching a Holocaust documentary with my mom in 1978. I was astonished when she insisted, “That never happened.”
The long-lasting impact of propaganda is a cautionary tale for today.
As a marketing communications professional, I target my audience with all of my powers of persuasion, hoping to build long-term loyalty to a retail brand. Americans are exposed daily to marketing propaganda, but there’s a darker side. Politicians can also manipulate our passions and prejudices to build loyalty. Hitler was a master of both provocative and patriotic propaganda, and so is Donald Trump.
They share some of the same tactics. A crucial step is to discredit objective reporting. The Nazis attacked and eventually dismantled the Lügenpresse or “lying press.” Today Trump wages war on the press as “fake news” and has persuaded his followers that he is the only person they can trust, despite his egregious lies.
In July 2020, President Trump hit a milestone of 20,000 false claims while in office, according to the Washington Post's Fact Checker. The most repeated whopper is his frequent boast that the U.S. economy is the best in history. Since our Federal Trade Commission enforces truth-in-advertising standards, product ads must be truthful, but there is no such requirement for the words of a president. As a result, those who trust the teller of lies have been seriously misled.
Misleading propaganda often influences people via their aspirations. Donald Trump built his brand with a message promising wealth and success, despite his many bankruptcies. He promised his golden touch would "Make America Great Again," and many voters believed him. He vowed, “I alone can fix it,” just as Adolf Hitler persuaded many Germans, including my mother’s parents, that he alone could make their nation strong and prosperous after the Great War.
Manipulative messages that arouse anger and fear are especially dangerous. Hitler persuaded “pure Germans” that Jewish people were a threat. Trump also appeals to fear. He has convinced many people that Black and Brown Americans are less deserving than white Americans and that immigrants bring crime.
To survive and thrive as a nation, we have to discredit lies that promote hatred and violence — but is it even possible to persuade loyal Trump supporters that he is leading them astray? Presidential candidate Trump famously proclaimed in 2016, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” My mom would recognize their religious fervor, I’m sure.
Trump has inspired similar devotion by making his followers feel part of a superior cult with a shared mission. Together they must defeat his enemies at all cost. We have seen the result — pickup trucks full of armed Trump supporters in combat gear rolling down the streets of American cities. They represent the latest Trump brand, one that must be put out of business.
“Cult brand” is a marketing term with particular relevance to this moment in history. Very successful products inspire impressive devotion from a large fan base. I propose a rebranding of our precious, yet neglected, democracy. On Election Day, a loyal following of informed citizens, armed with ballots, will prove that “United We Stand, Divided We Fall” is more than just a slogan.
Carrie Scherpelz is a marketing communications professional and longtime Madison resident.
