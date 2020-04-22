Carrie Scherpelz: A Wisconsin poll worker's plea

I’m one of thousands of dedicated Wisconsin poll workers who just faced an impossible choice. If I said yes to helping my fellow citizens vote in the April 7 election, I would also be saying yes to a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19.

Thousands of us said no. Even before Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide "Safer at Home" order on March 25, older poll workers like me were staying safer at home.

Although I normally vote in person, this time around, my husband and I requested absentee ballots. So did more than 1.3 million Wisconsinites, roughly five times the previous record. Understandably, municipal clerks were overwhelmed by the requests. Thousands of voters did not receive their ballots in time to vote by mail.

Voters now faced an impossible choice — vote in person or not at all. By voting in person, they would be saying yes to a serious health risk to themselves and the public. Since mid-March, Wisconsinites have sacrificed in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. State epidemiologists are currently studying whether we squandered some of our progress on April 7.

In addition to being unsafe, Wisconsin’s election was far from fair. Yet our faith in fair elections is crucial to the health of democracy.