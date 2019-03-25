The Pick ‘n Save on South Park Street, the only full-service supermarket to serve a significant portion of south Madison, is likely to close as early as fall 2019. Based on neighbors’ most recent communication with SSM Health Dean Medical Group and with Welton Enterprises, which owns the land at 1312 South Park Street, SSM has an option to buy the property in April. It plans to begin demolition of the Pick ‘n Save and begin construction of a new clinic on South Park Street before the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Welton Enterprises is working on a development plan for the adjacent city-owned Truman Olson site at 1402 South Park Street, where it proposes to build a 30,000-square-foot grocery store and workforce housing. The Truman Olson Selection Committee will deliver its final recommendation on Welton’s proposal to the city sometime next month.
Were the city to accept Welton’s plan, there could be a period of up to a year when south Madison would be without a full-service supermarket. However, if the selection committee rejects Welton’s plan for development, and instead considers a second round for proposals, the food-access gap could expand to two years or more.
All involved parties acknowledge that access to healthy and fresh food is an economic, health and social justice issue and that the ability to purchase food close to home is critically important to the well-being of a community and its residents. SSM pledges on its website to “promote justice…throughout our communities, with special concern for the poor and marginalized.” Welton’s mission statement includes making “positive contributions to our communities.” The city promises to support “equitable access to healthy, culturally appropriate food, nutrition education, and economic opportunity.” Through its Healthy Food Retail Fund, it has made financial investments in new and existing food retail businesses. Yet current communication from staff in the mayor’s office suggests that city staff and elected officials are willing to accept a gap in food access in south Madison.
I write on behalf of Friends of Park Street, a new grassroots coalition of south Madison neighbors, which has formed to lobby the city to use all means available to ensure that Pick 'n Save remains open until a new full-service supermarket is operational on the Truman Olson site or another nearby property. There is genuine concern in the community that demolishing the current supermarket before there is a plan in place for its replacement will compromise the well-being of all who depend on it. We do not accept as sufficient the proposed transitional solutions that the city has offered, such as free taxi service and pop-up food trailers with “essentials.” These strategies have been tried elsewhere in Madison with only limited success. We ask the city to fulfill its commitment to its citizens and prevent this foreseeable and avoidable crisis rather than invest in after-the-fact remedies.
Carrie Rothburd is a member of Friends of Park Street, a coalition of South Madison residents and allies who seek equitable, convenient, and uninterrupted access to a full-service supermarket on South Park Street. friendsofparkstreet@gmail.com.
