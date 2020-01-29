Carolyn Stanford Taylor: Partnering with business helps Wisconsin schools succeed

Gone are the days when children were told the only way they could succeed was by attending a four-year university or college. Today, two-year colleges, youth apprenticeships and professional credentials also can lead to fulfilling and life-sustaining careers.

February is Career and Technical Education Month in Wisconsin. These unique programs in our schools help maintain a strong economy and produce a workforce ready for Wisconsin’s businesses and industries. But the success of career and technical education in readying the next generation of leaders relies on bonds formed within communities across the state — both urban and rural.

When I was a child, the importance of transferable skills was never explained to me. I never fathomed I could be state superintendent of schools in Wisconsin. Students now have a chance to learn about — and experience firsthand — the endless career opportunities available, thanks to partnerships schools have with local businesses.