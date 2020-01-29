Carolyn Stanford Taylor: Partnering with business helps Wisconsin schools succeed

Gone are the days when children were told the only way they could succeed was by attending a four-year university or college. Today, two-year colleges, youth apprenticeships and professional credentials also can lead to fulfilling and life-sustaining careers.
February is Career and Technical Education Month in Wisconsin. These unique programs in our schools help maintain a strong economy and produce a workforce ready for Wisconsin’s businesses and industries. But the success of career and technical education in readying the next generation of leaders relies on bonds formed within communities across the state — both urban and rural.
When I was a child, the importance of transferable skills was never explained to me. I never fathomed I could be state superintendent of schools in Wisconsin. Students now have a chance to learn about — and experience firsthand — the endless career opportunities available, thanks to partnerships schools have with local businesses.
I recently traveled to Germany to tour several schools and learn about the country’s highly regarded vocational education and training system. I saw classes covering design, culinary arts, woodworking and many more, and I spoke to educators and students about the benefits. They told me how the relationships schools build with businesses, organizations and corporations create a seamless transition into various fields following graduation.
Like many Wisconsin business leaders, Germany’s corporations realize they have a stake in the future of students, and are committed to creating opportunities. Apprenticeships, internships and on-the-job training give students knowledge on what to expect, and they decide for themselves the career path they want to pursue.
As I reflected on my visit, I noticed similarities to Wisconsin’s career and technical education programming, which covers business, technical and engineering education, marketing and manufacturing, health sciences, family and consumer science, agriculture and trade skills. Through these programs, students have a chance to improve their ability to use critical thinking, collaborate on a regular basis, use organizational skills to accomplish goals, and so much more.
My goal is for every student in Wisconsin to have access to the rich and rewarding opportunities career and technical education helps facilitate. Creating and growing community partnerships between our schools and local businesses is critical to the success of our students.
Stanford Taylor is Wisconsin's superintendent of public instruction: dpistatesuperintendent@dpi.wi.gov.