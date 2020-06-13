Carolyn Betz: Help food banks and food pantries get the milk they need

Despite there being fewer and fewer dairy farms in Wisconsin, each individual cow produces record volumes of milk due to improvements in cow genetics and better understanding of the nutritional needs of these animals. Likewise, consolidating milk at large bottling facilities improves efficiency but wreaks havoc when a wrench like COVID-19 is thrown into the system.

The lack of demand from schools and restaurants during the pandemic highlights the risks associated with too much consolidation at processing facilities, whether it is in producing vegetables, pork, beef and chicken or milk. Farmers were asked to dump milk because processing plants do not have the ability to quickly switch from putting milk in half-pint containers for schools or 5-gallon bags for restaurants to putting it in gallon jugs for grocery stores or food banks.

We need the flexibility that could come from more, but less-specialized, food processing facilities on the landscape that are subject to less risk than highly specialized and consolidated operations. We need these types of facilities for small meat processors, artisanal cheese makers and other food so that we are not dependent on only a handful of corporations to feed us. Funds in the multi-billion dollar Farm Bill should be redirected to these activities to help build resilience, so healthy food is available when, where, and in the form it is needed or everyone, not just those who depend on food pantries to meet their nutritional needs.