Think about the more than 69,000 people who, according to the World Health Organization, are estimated to die from overdoses each year, and we tend to imagine young heroin addicts found dead in their cars, or veterans who were over-prescribed Oxycontin. We rarely think of Grandma with her bad back and pain pills prescribed by her doctor.
In reality, an estimated 25% of Americans over 65 — more than 10 million people — are long-term users of opioids. Between 2010 and 2015, the number of seniors with opioid-related hospitalizations rose by 34%, with emergency room visits up 74%.
Seniors are the largest under-reported demographic of opioid users. For some, opioids are essential to cope with pain. For others, opioids create a confusion of symptoms and side effects that can diminish quality of life, and can sometimes kill.
Within this vast grey area, I’ll share two stories. First, my own.
In 2005, when I was first treated for chronic pain, I was prescribed small doses of hydrocodone because, as my doctor said, "It’s about all we’ve got to work with."
Back then, no one knew opioids were not a good long-term solution. So that’s what I took for 14 years, until the side effects caused greater problems than the pain. For me it was sudden deafness (I stopped taking the pills and my hearing returned). But the list of potential side effects is long.
Consider: nausea, constipation, lower bone density, trouble urinating, respiratory depression, dementia, impaired sexual function, hyperalgesia (increased sensitivity to pain) and increased fall potential.
These are huge problems for seniors because side effects can worsen with age — or can be mistakenly attributed to aging, with seniors told to just live with it.
Often, I end up doing my own research, especially about interactions between drugs. Like most seniors, I take several drugs to address multiple conditions. We’re older, and more has happened to us!
But opioids don’t always play well with others. Some drug combinations cause confusion or respiratory suppression (a common cause of overdose deaths), especially if alcohol is added to the mix. It's not hard to imagine how the danger of falling is greater with opioids, as is the resulting damage to older bodies and lives.
Last year, I began managing my chronic pain with anti-inflammatories, yoga and meditation. It takes more work than popping a pill, but my head is clearer and my focus sharper. I’m fortunate to have alternatives.
My best friend was not so lucky. Last July, her hip suddenly fractured, requiring surgery. This scenario is where opioids are a medical miracle, alleviating intense, short-term pain. I thanked heaven for the drugs.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t all my friend would endure. In the fractured bone, they found cancer at a stage well beyond treatment level.
Opioids became a necessity, enabling her to tolerate the cancer eating away at her bones, and the pain that worsened as the disease progressed.
But it wasn’t a simple prescription. Last year, while policymakers and politicians grappled with the epidemic of opioid addiction, clinics and insurers were throwing new rules at the problem, with seniors and the very sick caught in the crossfire.
In October, listened as hospice nurses explained that my friend had to stop taking the drugs we knew worked, and go through a required “step” program of other (less expensive) options. Those were weeks when she was often sick, and in pain. This was not what she needed while coming to terms with the awful reality she was dying.
These end-of-life decisions were taken out of her hands — and those of her doctor — by new restrictions intended to reduce the availability and use of opioids. Managing my friend’s growing pain sometimes involved daily recalibrations.
When the drugs worked, it was beautiful. A blessing. She was herself again, and we cherished those moments.
When the drug level stopped working, she sometimes waited days for the system to approve a new dosage. It was an agony for her and those who loved her.
There are plenty of villains in the opioid crisis: manufacturers who apparently turned drug addiction into a business strategy, giant pharmacies casting a blind eye on huge opioid orders, unscrupulous clinics and doctors, and insurance companies who demand faster patient consults, making a quick prescription more profitable than taking the time to discern a senior’s more complex needs.
All of this puts seniors in a precarious position. Yes, we must find opioid alternatives. Yes, we should keep the drugs away from those who want to get high or numb out on life. But sweeping regulations that don’t take Grandma’s chronic pain into consideration, or provide humane options for the end of life, are ignoring the huge gray area of needed pain relief where many seniors exist.
Carol Larson is an award-winning writer and journalist. Contact her at RetireeRebels.com.
