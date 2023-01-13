Carlton Jenkins: Schools should be the priority, not prisons

The fight for civil and human rights has been an ongoing struggle for Black Americans since they were first enslaved on what is now U.S. soil by Spanish (1526), French (1685) and British (1619) colonizers. One of the tools of liberation typically denied these enslaved people of African descent was education, due to its potential to transform social, political and economic understandings of the innate and inherent rights of personhood.

Controlling the enslaved population’s access to information was critical to colonizers maintaining control of a geographically widespread system of labor exploitation, which extended coast to coast, and both north and south of the Mason-Dixon Line. As the U.S. moved from being a series of colonial territories to a “sovereign” nation, it made sure education was largely unavailable to Black people, which assisted in the young nation’s ability to grow economically. Extracting nearly all the value of Black labor and Indigenous land benefitted the agricultural and industrial development of the emerging empire.

This historical overview illustrates the system of chattel slavery in colonial America having extensive and global roots based on a need for economic exploitation. To preserve key remnants of this system, during and after slavery, it was necessary to dehumanize Black people and other groups with darker pigmentation worldwide, using a psychological approach that solidified various caste systems.

Therefore, President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 executive order, which freed slaves in states rebelling against the U.S., was a political, economic and military move to weaken the resolve of Confederate states seeking to stay outside of the Union. This tactical maneuver played on moral sentiments around the abolition of slavery. But it would take winning the Civil War and passing the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to give the formerly enslaved any semblance of U.S. citizenship.

The 14th amendment is particularly important in the interplay between education, civil rights and human rights. That's because the language in its first section requires equal protection under the law. Many scholars have argued for the importance of a well-educated citizenry if all Americans are to enjoy equal protection in the form of not being deprived of life, liberty and property. Hence, the 1896 Supreme Court ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson, which denied Black people access to the educational and other resources needed to give them equal protection under the law, was eventually overturned based on the 14th amendment in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision.

Unfortunately, the promise of the Brown decision has never been fully realized due to the persistence of discrimination throughout the U.S., which has been adept at changing forms and resistant to being eliminated. Today, many school districts across the nation are just as segregated as they were in 1954, while other seemingly integrated districts have implemented tracking and other systems of segregation, often under the guise of providing instruction at students’ supposed level of understanding.

In the aftermath of the Brown decision, additional judicial and legislative guidance was needed to establish the parameters for truly integrated schooling. As such, the Supreme Court ruling in Green v. County School Board of New Kent County (1968) identified six areas required for desegregation: facilities; student, faculty, and staff assignments; transportation; and extracurricular activities.

Many of today’s advocacy discussions are connected to these factors, including:

Adequate public funding for full-day early childhood programming.

Criteria for arts, honors and cocurricular participation.

Tracking in courses.

The cost of remedial college courses.

The role of standardized testing in access to college, high-demand majors and graduate/professional study.

Moreover, our debates over education vouchers, public funding for private as well as charter schools, and the diversion of resources are directly related to society navigating the post-Brown landscape.

Today, we stand at the crossroads between progress and regression, often without modern versions of Harriett Tubman and Frederick Douglass to help us navigate new routes to liberation. The challenge we face on our watch is whether we will honor the sacrifices of our ancestors who boldly proclaimed America’s promise of building “a more perfect union." Bloodshed, anguish and economic devastation were necessary to affirm the importance of human decency in the struggle toward adoption of the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments.

If we are unable to muster the intestinal fortitude and empathy needed to move our nation into the next phase of its liberation, the economic, psychological and social justice costs will be staggering. Perhaps we should reinvest some of the money spent to maintain the prison-industrial complex, which has an extremely higher cost per person than the public’s per-student expenditures in education.