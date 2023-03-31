After a person is arrested in Wisconsin for a misdemeanor or felony, judges are tasked with making the decision of whether to impose cash bail and how much. That decision is based on our state constitution’s current provision that cash bail may be imposed "only upon a finding that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the conditions are necessary to assure appearance in court.”

In other words, cash bail cannot now be imposed based on concerns about the safety of an alleged victim or public safety in general.

Wisconsin voters will see referendum questions on Tuesday's ballot about bail reform. One of the questions asks whether the state constitution should be amended to allow judges to set cash bail based on a consideration of the totality of circumstances. This includes not just the risk of flight, but also the criminal history of the defendant and the risk posed by the defendant to public safety.

While we understand the appeal of this proposal, we oppose the referendum because there is a better and more effective approach to ensuring public safety during the pretrial period than the imposition of high cash bail.

When we ask people to define what “bail” is, the response we usually get is “money.” This is not true. The definition of bail is “freedom,” and criminal defendants can be identified in two categories by the criminal justice system:

“Bailable,” meaning they can be free during the pretrial period (but possibly with conditions placed on their freedom).

“Not bailable,” meaning they will be detained during the pendency of their case, with no opportunity for freedom until and unless they are not convicted of their alleged crime.

People detained because they are deemed “not bailable” is commonly known as “preventive detention.” In Wisconsin, our constitution holds that “all persons, before conviction, shall be eligible for release under reasonable conditions.” In other words, everyone charged with a crime here is “bailable.”

Though our statutes contain a procedure for preventive detention, it is so onerous for prosecutors that none have ever pursued this option, regardless of their political persuasion.

Pundits and politicians have been quick to point out when pretrial defendants in the community commit new crimes, especially violent ones. “If only there had been cash bail, or if only bail had been higher, then this criminal would have been behind bars and not able to commit these crimes,” they assert.

Indeed, proponents of the constitutional amendment make no secret of their hope that it will result in the setting of higher cash bail as a means to achieve preventive detention.

The problem with these concerns about crimes committed by people on pretrial release is they are the product of nothing more than perfect 20/20 hindsight. What if the person released on $1,000 cash bail and then committed a new crime had instead been held on $5,000 cash bail? Who’s to say the pretrial defendant (or their family, friends or a social media campaign) would not have been able to raise the higher amount of bail?

In fact, we’ve seen a high-profile pretrial defendant in Wisconsin held on $2 million cash bail successfully raise that amount via a crowdfunding effort, thus gaining pretrial release. This simply goes to show that cash bail is a flawed tool to preventively detain people, if that is the actual goal.

We recognize a need for an amendment to the state constitution, but not this one.

A better constitutional amendment would be to simply remove that guarantee of eligibility for pretrial release. Without that, if a judge felt the risk of the defendant committing new crimes during the pretrial period was too high, they could simply order the defendant to be held without bail.

Some jurisdictions in the U.S. already have this sort of provision in place, including the federal criminal courts. Adopting this policy also results in another bail reform approach that has long enjoyed bipartisan support, and that is the elimination of cash bail altogether.

A judge’s bail decision will then be between a lower-risk, no-cash pretrial release (with perhaps some nonfinancial conditions, such as being supervised by an agency) or a higher-risk preventive detention (where it doesn’t matter what financial resources are available to the defendant -- they cannot buy their way out).

With this approach, we will have achieved two worthy goals: enhancing public safety and eliminating the socioeconomic inequity of the current cash bail system. Our Legislature should have advanced this superior approach. If this referendum fails, perhaps they will seize that opportunity.