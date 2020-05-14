Carl Lindner: We Energies is a clear and present danger to southeastern Wisconsin

Today and for the foreseeable future, all of us face the threat of COVID-19. This disease is particularly hazardous to those with weakened immune systems, and specifically those who struggle with respiratory problems. We who live in southeastern Wisconsin are especially vulnerable, because we are breathing the most polluted air in the state.

For many years the American Lung Association has given an "F" to the air quality in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Coal is the dirtiest of the fossil fuels, and Wisconsin's greatest polluter, by far, is our coal-burning energy provider, We Energies.

Many residents of southeastern Wisconsin suffer from an unusually high rate of breathing problems. Polluted air puts people at a greater risk of catching the coronavirus and of having a more severe infection. A recent New York Times article tells us, "The reasons are twofold: First. air pollution can cause or aggravate respiratory illnesses like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. And those illnesses can make you more susceptible to the worst effects of lung infections. Second, exposure to air pollution is known to raise the chance of contracting viruses in the first place, regardless of underlying health conditions."