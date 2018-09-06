Recently Alliant Energy and WEC Energy Group announced plans to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent from 2005 levels by 2050.
At first glance, the announcement might give the impression that both utilities have suddenly seen the light and are moving swiftly toward clean energy production. More than a cursory look, however, makes it clear that this is not the case.
What does reducing carbon emissions by 80 percent from 2005 levels by 2050 really mean? For one thing, it means — if the plan is followed — that in 32 years there will be less coal being burned, but possibly still a significant amount in terms of how health is affected. WEC Energy Group has stated it has no near-term plans to retire the coal plants in Oak Creek, and does not commit to going coal-free as part of this plan. Alliant does, but only in the year 2050.
Is that what's awaiting our great-grandchildren? And during those 32 years coal-related health problems will continue, even if there is minimal reduction every year. Are people supposed to hold their breath until 2050?
How about the families living in the vicinity of the many coal trains that rumble through, each approximately 140 cars long? Consider: Each car loses an average of close to 500 pounds to coal dust during its journey from Wyoming to Oak Creek. Coal dust and coal ash are toxic, carcinogenic. Their harmful effects are most keenly felt by children and the elderly. Asthma, bronchitis, black lung disease, COPD and cancer are linked to the dust and ash (which contains arsenic, lead, and mercury). Coal dust particles, some as fine as 2.5 microns, can travel as far as 25 miles, which is to say from Milwaukee to Kenosha. All along this "urban corridor" families are exposed every day and every night (since coal dust gets into their homes as well as the air outdoors).
WEC Energy Group also plans to add more than 400 megawatts of natural gas generation in the next four years. Increasing the amount of gas-generated energy is a problem in its own right. Much of the natural gas used today is derived from fracking. Fracking destabilizes the substructure, blasting rock formations loose and bringing on earthquakes, a problem especially prevalent in Oklahoma. The ingredients in the liquid used are kept secret, ostensibly to protect against competitors making use of the information, but likely in reality because the chemical toxins can poison the groundwater. I've seen more than one documentary in which a rural resident living near a fracking site draws a bucket of water from his well and sets it on fire. And let's not forget that, while gas burns cleaner than coal, fracking it unleashes substantial quantities of methane, a gas that is dramatically more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of global warming.
Meanwhile, the year 2050 remains a long way off. The technology for renewable energy is here today. So the delay in getting off coal and gas altogether is about money and only money. How can these firms turn the most profit? What's missing from their cost-benefit calculations? Human connection. Responsibility. Regard for life. Alliant and WEC claim they want to be "good neighbors." Is this how "good neighbors" behave?
There is only one solution — as common sensible as it is inescapable — and that is to transition to clean, renewable energy as quickly as is physically possible. And yes, it will pay off soon enough in reduced operating costs and sustainable profits and jobs. More importantly, it will pay off in healthier lives and a healthier planet. But, if that's not enough incentive, consider how many potential investors might be drawn to companies that behaved like "good neighbors." There are many organizations — with many members —working to protect and save our increasingly endangered world. Think about it.
Carl Lindner of Racine is a member of the executive committee of the Clean Power Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin, and an emeritus professor at UW-Parkside.
