Carbon mouth print wins this week's You Toon contest

Janis Franks of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Janis!
Franks’ caption about a snowman ice fishing beat out more than 75 entries. Franks wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Elizabeth Pierce
- of Camp Douglas: “Frosty’s arm and that coal would definitely warm our hands!”
Jacob Klam
- of Madison: “He’s a foul-weather fisherman. Once it warms, you won’t see coal nor carrot of him.”
Renee Keen
People are also reading…
- of St. Paul, Minnesota: “He should be worried about the mercury levels.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.