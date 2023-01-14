 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOU TOON

Carbon mouth print wins this week's You Toon contest

Ice fishing You Toon

Janis Franks of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Janis!

Franks’ caption about a snowman ice fishing beat out more than 75 entries. Franks wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Elizabeth Pierce

  • of Camp Douglas: “Frosty’s arm and that coal would definitely warm our hands!”

Jacob Klam

  • of Madison: “He’s a foul-weather fisherman. Once it warms, you won’t see coal nor carrot of him.”

Renee Keen

  • of St. Paul, Minnesota: “He should be worried about the mercury levels.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

