Caption gets a good education and the victory

Wally Meyer of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Wally!
His caption about the coronavirus on campus beat out more than 80 entries. Meyer wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Dan McGuigan
- of Madison: “On Wisconsin? Yea, we’re on it!”
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “I have an infectious personality.”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “At least with all the tests they’ve taken, they’ll be ready for finals week.’”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.