The Aug. 14 primary election is rapidly approaching. The Capital Times invited all the candidates in statewide races plus candidates in races specific to our area to write op/eds making their cases to the voters. Today we run op/eds by Republican candidates hoping to be chosen Aug. 14 to face Democrat Tammy Baldwin in November for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

There are five candidates in the race. Click on the candidate's name to read her/his column.

Charles Barman

Griffin Jones

George Lucia: Did not submit column

Kevin Nicholson

Leah Vukmir

Previously, the Cap Times published columns by all eight Democratic gubernatorial candidates (Evers, Flynn, McCabe, Mitchell, Pade, Roys, Soglin and Vinehout) and the two candidates for the GOP nod: Gov. Scott Walker and challenger Robert Meyer. You can search for them at captimes.com. Over the next week we will publish columns by candidates for other state offices and for state Assembly District 77. All candiate columns, plus our editorials on the election, will be collected in our Aug. 14 election roundup and posted at captimes.com for several days leading up to the election. 

