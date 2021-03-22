Candidates speak out in the races for Madison's City Council

The Capital Times invited the candidates in contested races for the Madison City Council to write op-eds making their cases for why voters should choose them in the April 6 election.
District 2
Patrick Heck (incumbent)
District 3
District 8
Ayomi Obuseh
Juliana Bennett
District 9
Paul Skidmore (incumbent)
District 10
Mara Eisch
Syed Abbas (incumbent)
Tessa Echeverria
Sheri Carter (incumbent)
District 16
District 18
Rebecca Kemble (incumbent)
Charles Myadze
District 19
Keith Furman (incumbent)
Aisha Moe
District 20
Christian Albouras (incumbent)
