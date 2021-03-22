 Skip to main content
Candidates speak out in the races for Madison's City Council
The Capital Times invited the candidates in contested races for the Madison City Council to write op-eds making their cases for why voters should choose them in the April 6 election.

Click on the candidate's name to read their column.

District 2

Patrick Heck (incumbent)

Benji Ramirez Gomez

District 3

Lindsay Lemmer

Charly Rowe

District 8

Ayomi Obuseh (did not submit an op-ed by publication deadline)

Juliana Bennett (did not submit an op-ed by publication deadline)

District 9

Nikki Conklin

Paul Skidmore (incumbent)

District 10

Mara Eisch (did not submit an op-ed by publication deadline)

Yannette Figueroa Cole

District 12

Syed Abbas (incumbent) (did not submit an op-ed by publication deadline)

Tessa Echeverria (did not submit an op-ed by publication deadline)

District 14

Sheri Carter (incumbent) (did not submit an op-ed by publication deadline)

Brandi Grayson

District 16

Jael Currie 

Matt Tramel

District 18

Rebecca Kemble (incumbent)

Charles Myadze (did not submit an op-ed by publication deadline)

District 19

Keith Furman (incumbent)

Aisha Moe (did not submit an op-ed by publication deadline)

District 20

Christian Albouras (incumbent)

Erica Janisch

