Candidates speak out in the race for Madison School Board Seats 6 and 7

The Capital Times invited the candidates in races for Madison School Board to write op-eds making their cases for why voters should choose them in the April 7 election.
Click on the Seat 6 School Board candidate's name to read her column.
Click on the Seat 7 School Board candidate's name to read his or her column.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!