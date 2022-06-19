Campaign sticks to low road — State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on June 19, 1992:

Those who thought the 1988 presidential campaign plumbed to new depths of substance-free politics must be appalled at the subterranean levels being explored this year: First we had the vice president attacking a fictional television character, now we have the Democratic candidate debating a rapper.

Give Democrat Bill Clinton credit for marching into the lion’s den: He attacked black rap artist Sister Souljah at a meeting of the mostly black Rainbow Coalition, where he was sharing the podium with the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Maybe the Democrats have finally found a candidate who’s willing to stand up to a constituency group.

Clinton quoted Sister Souljah as saying “If black people kill black people every day, why not have a week and kill white people?” The Democratic candidate said her remarks were “filled with hate.” ...

Jackson immediately jumped to Sister Souljah’s defense, saying Clinton took her comments out of context. Jackson and other apologists claim the rapper was responding to a reporter’s question about the attitudes of young black rioters.

Clinton’s use of a rap artist to promote a national debate on the issue of race relations resembles Dan Quayle’s use of Murphy Brown’s baby to stir discussion of family values.

The Democratic candidate has played saxophone on the “Arsenio Hall” show and told an MTV audience that if he had it to do over again, he would have inhaled the marijuana smoke. Such antics may appeal to the 18- to-24-year-old voters, but they’re known to stay away from the polls in droves year after year. ...

And voters who get sinking feelings about the campaign’s gradual descent into the nether world of non-issues had better grab their Dramamine and hold on tight: It’s a long way to November.