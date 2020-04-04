Camouflage cannot halt the Grim Reaper — State Journal editorial from 101 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on April 5, 1919:
That our bodies begin wearing out at the age of 12 is the startling belief of Dr. Eugene Lyman Fisk, director of the Life Extension Institute in New York, as the result of his lifelong study of old age.
If your mirror, madam, reveals gray hair and crows feet, blame not your having passed the age of 30. Old age imprinted its first withering kiss in childhood, though the mark of its cold lips was long in showing.
Why do men and women begin to grow old when they are little more than half-matured? You cannot answer that question, for no two experts agree on why the death rate of young people has been reduced in the past 30 years while that of people over 25 has increased.
Two generations ago, nearly all men past 70 wore long beards, carried staffs and hugged the grocery store stove. Grandpa now does war work, and grandma dances and wears short shirts. But camouflage cannot halt the Grim Reaper, nor do years register the wearing out of the body.
America has 6,690 people over 90 years of age, and 388 who have passed the century mark. They are the rare exceptions.
Of men between 21 and 31 called up under the draft, 38% were turned down on account of physical defects. Old age has already sunk its talons into 38 out of every 100 of our manhood.
The doctors figured that more than half of these physical defectives were the direct result of carelessness, ignorance and lack of physical training — in youth. ...
If old age generally begins at 12, the quicker we rid this world of child labor and give all city children places to play and exercise, just that much sooner can we shove old age aside until it does not begin until 15 — later 20 — and finally, when we get our industrial world near perfection, no one will break down until old age comes naturally, as the Creator intended.
We cannot all be like Numas de Cagna, a native of Bengal, the oldest man in recorded history, who died in 1556 at the age of 370, but we can at least give this generation of youngsters and the ones to follow a fighting chance.
