Camouflage cannot halt the Grim Reaper — State Journal editorial from 101 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on April 5, 1919:

That our bodies begin wearing out at the age of 12 is the startling belief of Dr. Eugene Lyman Fisk, director of the Life Extension Institute in New York, as the result of his lifelong study of old age.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

If your mirror, madam, reveals gray hair and crows feet, blame not your having passed the age of 30. Old age imprinted its first withering kiss in childhood, though the mark of its cold lips was long in showing.

Why do men and women begin to grow old when they are little more than half-matured? You cannot answer that question, for no two experts agree on why the death rate of young people has been reduced in the past 30 years while that of people over 25 has increased.

Two generations ago, nearly all men past 70 wore long beards, carried staffs and hugged the grocery store stove. Grandpa now does war work, and grandma dances and wears short shirts. But camouflage cannot halt the Grim Reaper, nor do years register the wearing out of the body.

America has 6,690 people over 90 years of age, and 388 who have passed the century mark. They are the rare exceptions.