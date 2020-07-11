Camille Haney: Forward must stand again on the Capitol Square

The Friends of Forward Committee was delighted to read the Wisconsin State Journal editorial last Sunday, “Put back Heg and ‘Forward’ — plus Phillips.” The newspaper’s endorsement is significant. We appreciate it, just as we did in 1995 when a State Journal editorial stated, “Forward needs public support again.” More about 1995 momentarily.

Some readers may not be familiar with “Forward.” The statue’s rich history and what she means to Wisconsin are why she deserves to be immediately put back on her empty State Street Capitol entrance pedestal, having been toppled June 23. Fortunately, she appears to be in good condition and should be able to be replaced as is.

“Forward,” of course, is the motto of the state of Wisconsin. The statue was created for the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago by a Wisconsin sculptor, Jean Pond Miner, and supported by Wisconsin women, who raised $8,000 toward her creation. Originally designed to be cast in bronze, the statue was instead rendered in thin sheets of copper over an iron framework. She stood proudly at the fair and was subsequently given to the state of Wisconsin, where she was placed on the Hamilton Street side of the Capitol Square.