Camille Haney: Forward must stand again on the Capitol Square

The Friends of Forward Committee was delighted to read the Wisconsin State Journal editorial last Sunday, “Put back Heg and ‘Forward’ — plus Phillips.” The newspaper’s endorsement is significant. We appreciate it, just as we did in 1995 when a State Journal editorial stated, “Forward needs public support again.” More about 1995 momentarily.
Some readers may not be familiar with “Forward.” The statue’s rich history and what she means to Wisconsin are why she deserves to be immediately put back on her empty State Street Capitol entrance pedestal, having been toppled June 23. Fortunately, she appears to be in good condition and should be able to be replaced as is.
“Forward,” of course, is the motto of the state of Wisconsin. The statue was created for the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago by a Wisconsin sculptor, Jean Pond Miner, and supported by Wisconsin women, who raised $8,000 toward her creation. Originally designed to be cast in bronze, the statue was instead rendered in thin sheets of copper over an iron framework. She stood proudly at the fair and was subsequently given to the state of Wisconsin, where she was placed on the Hamilton Street side of the Capitol Square.
In 1995 — after more than 100 years! — she had finally endured too many Wisconsin winters and was deteriorating from the inside out. Art experts recommended she be moved inside the state Capitol. Meanwhile, the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board (SCERB) voted to create a memorial to slain police officers in the space occupied by “Forward.”
Women’s groups and lovers of historical art reacted with understandable anger.
Their passion prompted First Lady Sue Ann Thompson and me to find a solution to the dilemma. Our recommended compromise, which we thought would appeal to all, was to:
- Recast “Forward” in bronze so she could withstand Wisconsin weather.
- Move the original statue indoors to the State Historical Society.
- Move the bronze version of “Forward” to the State Street entrance to the Capitol, where no sculpture existed at the time.
We immediately created a committee called “Friends of Forward” to raise the funds needed to recast the sculpture in bronze, as the artist originally envisioned. Our goal was to keep Forward prominently outside on the Capitol Square.
Sue Ann reached out to all of the state’s living first ladies to join her as co-chairs of the committee, and I reached out to others to help raise $50,000, the estimated price for the project. We ended up with a diverse group of over 400 supporting businesses, foundations, organizations and individuals including the Wisconsin League of Women Voters, Wisconsin Women in Government, Minority Women’s Network, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Wisconsin Women’s Network, Women Candidate Development Coalition, Ameritech, Marcus Corp, Land’s End, American Family Insurance and even the Green Bay Packers.
The Wisconsin State Journal’s “Forward Fund,” created by the newspaper to help raise public awareness, was especially helpful. Donations ranged from $5 from a young girl giving her allowance to $10,000 from the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times. The $50,000 goal of our Friends of Forward Committee ended up at $65,000 — a triumph.
On Oct. 27, 1995, at the Hamilton Street location, an oversized replica check for $65,000 was presented by the Friends to SCERB co-chairs Rep. Lolita Schneiders and Sen. Fred Risser. A crane lifted “Forward” from her perch, beginning her journey to restoration and the making of a cast for a new bronze “Forward.”
Ten months later, in August 1996, on the 76th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in the United States (Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment), the new bronze “Forward” was unveiled at the State Street entrance to the Capitol.
Today, as we approach another August and the centennial of the 19th Amendment’s adoption, “Forward needs public support again,” to quote the 1995 State Journal editorial. Not in dollars and cents, but in the common sense of her champions speaking on her behalf. “Forward” should be returned to her pedestal. It’s a post from which she has inspired many and in turn seen much. I believe she would appreciate sharing Capitol Square space with Vel Phillips and I dare say she’d welcome peaceful protests.
With thanks and hope for “Forward”’s future.
Haney, of Monona, is co-chair of the Friends of Forward Committee.
