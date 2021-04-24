Calm prevails around Edgewood College -- State Journal editorial from 24 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on April 24, 1997:
As Madison construction debates go, the community conversation about expanding Edgewood College was relatively short — a mere three years from the time plans first became public to this week’s announcement of a compromise. Compare that to the city’s convention center or South Beltline struggles, and it’s little more than a tick on the civic clock.
But three years is still a very long time in the life of a small private college such as Edgewood, which needed to seize the moment to expand or forfeit the opportunity, which would have been tantamount to withering on the academic vine.
At one point in the debate, it seemed the college and its neighbors would never reach consensus. There were even whispers that Edgewood might abandon its historic campus between Lake Wingra and Monroe Street in favor of a less constricted site.
Fortunately, calm deliberation prevailed. After a conditional-use permit for Edgewood’s expansion was denied a year ago, community and college leaders took a long breath and went back to the drawing boards.
Three neighborhoods that border on Edgewood’s 55-acre campus eventually became satisfied with the $15 million expansion plan, which includes a 62,000-square-foot science building, a 291-car parking structure, a new main entrance and reconstructed athletic fields.
Key to the compromise was agreement on the main entry road and the nature of athletic field improvements. ... Not everyone got everything they wanted, but all of the competing interests got much of what they wanted and a fair hearing on what they failed to get.
Credit goes to the neighborhood groups, representatives of the college and high school, facilitators such as Stuart Levitan and City Council members such as Ken Golden and Napoleon Smith. Thanks to them and others, Edgewood College will enter the 21st century as a strong and evolving asset for Madison and Wisconsin.(tncms-asset)7e80bada-5fb1-11ea-8316-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)