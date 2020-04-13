Caleb Frostman: Repealing one-week wait for unemployment is essential to assisting Wisconsinites

Wisconsin is one of those states, but we don't have to be. While the one-week wait hurts our state's families and economy in a normal situation, it will hurt even more now. Once available to claimants, the federal government's Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (an additional $600 per week for those receiving unemployment benefits) will be available for the first week of a claim, but only if that state does not have a one-week waiting period. Foregoing the first week of needed state and federal benefits can easily be avoided through legislative action. The time to act is now. Out-of-work Wisconsinites don't have weeks to pay their bills. Essential Wisconsin businesses don't have weeks to make their payroll.

Gov. Evers called on the legislature on March 17 to pass legislation to repeal the one-week waiting period. The governor and Democrats in the Legislature have continued to champion this commonsense measure. I was encouraged to see this proposal gain bipartisan support and now ask that the Legislature act swiftly to guide the law change through both houses and get it on Gov. Evers' desk as soon as possible. The stability of Wisconsin families and our economy depends on timely legislative action.

Caleb Frostman is the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

