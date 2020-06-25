Cal Dalton: The Trump administration's tariffs and trade war risk turning Wisconsin blue in November

The first half of 2020 has been rough for Wisconsin’s economy. The outbreak of COVID-19 forced us to take considerable action that, while important to keeping our state healthy, took a heavy toll on businesses and employers across the state. However, COVID-19 wasn’t the only culprit slowing down our economy. The tariffs implemented as part of President Trump’s trade war with China also had a negative impact on our business owners and farmers.

Ever since President Trump kicked off his campaign in 2016, the pursuit of a fair trading relationship with China has been one of his main policy goals. This, unfortunately, has led to a drawn-out trade war with both the U.S. and China implementing a broad suite of tariffs to try and bolster their negotiating position. While those negotiations did ultimately result in the Phase One Deal with China, a considerable amount of harm has been done to Wisconsin in the process.

The Trump administration has always claimed that tariffs were a way to hold China accountable and help American companies. However, the simple truth is that tariffs are a tax on American businesses and consumers, which has further exacerbated the economic struggles brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.