Cakelin Marquardt: White Madison — we need to make space for the answers of our black neighbors

Now is not the time for white people to pick and filter which black person’s words they agree with most. It seems it is not enough for us to own land, buildings and institutions. It is not enough for us to benefit from black labor. We must also own black words and ideas. We select which Martin Luther King, Jr. quote makes us feel better on every holiday and after each racist tragedy that is headlining the news.
We have had ages of nonviolent protest. We funnel oodles of money to white-led nonprofits. We still have the same disparities we have always had. The needle is not budging.
Why is the narrative around protest tactics and not police tactics? Tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, police bicycles used as weapons. We live in a country where bombing sounds are used as psychological warfare, cops drive through crowds of protesters and reporters lose eyes to police projectiles. Which of those are effective tactics?
How do you fight constant fear of a militarized police state? How do you stay peaceful when confronted with police escalation, brutality and murder?
Even the word "tactics" is militarized.
I agree with the author that we must not look away. That includes expressions of pain that some might disagree with. It is not up to the oppressors to decide how the oppressed advocate for change.
We need to ask ourselves why we ignore looting of chain stores like Under Armour or Urban Outfitters and instead focus on Goodman’s Jewelers.
Why are we more upset about the legacy of two white men who've been dead for over a decade than we are about ongoing, state-sanctioned murder of black Americans?
Like many white Americans, the Goodmans made their fortune off of black people's labor and suffering. Enough money to leave their name on businesses and community centers. Apartheid in South Africa was a direct result of the diamond and gold industries. Why do we expect black people to be grateful and respectful of that legacy? While they are being murdered by a justice system that protects white people and their jewelry stores?
You don’t have to be openly racist to be complicit in systems that harm black lives.
How many Goodman brothers have we missed out on in the black community? Where is the black legacy in the Madison community?
I see this absence of legacy in the graffiti at the Capitol and State Street. Who decides what is destruction or art? For once, black people are represented in our public buildings and spaces. Even during a global pandemic, we will open our wallets and time to quickly erase this symbolism.
If only as white people we could look deeper. Past our discomfort and desire to be seen as good and progressive. Past our empathy and over-identification with other white people.
Anyone who is fixating on property damage over murder isn't here for the cry of justice. White Madison, we need to ask better questions about why we think and behave in harmful ways. We need to focus on the permanent violence in our systems instead of the temporary violence in our streets. One is a cause and the other a symptom. Broken windows and tipped planters are minuscule compared to centuries of racial violence and oppression.
We need to make space for those answers, no matter how that pain is expressed.
Cakelin Marquardt is a writer for machines and humans. They are an advocate for STEMM diversity and disability rights.
