Cakelin Marquardt: White Madison — we need to make space for the answers of our black neighbors

We need to ask ourselves why we ignore looting of chain stores like Under Armour or Urban Outfitters and instead focus on Goodman’s Jewelers.

Why are we more upset about the legacy of two white men who've been dead for over a decade than we are about ongoing, state-sanctioned murder of black Americans?

Like many white Americans, the Goodmans made their fortune off of black people's labor and suffering. Enough money to leave their name on businesses and community centers. Apartheid in South Africa was a direct result of the diamond and gold industries. Why do we expect black people to be grateful and respectful of that legacy? While they are being murdered by a justice system that protects white people and their jewelry stores?

You don’t have to be openly racist to be complicit in systems that harm black lives.

How many Goodman brothers have we missed out on in the black community? Where is the black legacy in the Madison community?

I see this absence of legacy in the graffiti at the Capitol and State Street. Who decides what is destruction or art? For once, black people are represented in our public buildings and spaces. Even during a global pandemic, we will open our wallets and time to quickly erase this symbolism.