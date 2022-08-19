Business leaders must step up for democracy -- John Florsheim and Sachin Shivaram

The facts and findings of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were alarming to all those who cherish our democracy.

The attempt to overturn the 2020 election also should concern business leaders across Wisconsin and America, particularly as we see election deniers in battleground states win important primary races. That includes the gubernatorial race in our own backyard.

We stand alongside some of the nation’s top investors and executives who expressed their concerns about the threats the Jan. 6, 2021, attack poses to democracy in an open letter featured in the Financial Times.

In the wake of that attack, major businesses across the country overwhelmingly condemned the events. But the resolute response gradually gave way to a more fractured one. For instance, some companies held firm to new political giving policies that excluded donations to congressional objectors, while others modified those policies or backtracked altogether.

We are sympathetic to the range of responses. As business leaders, we are accountable to a wide range of stakeholders. It is difficult enough to satisfy obligations to each without politics getting in the way. After all, we chose careers in business, not politics.

And yet, it is no longer possible to look the other way. American democracy is in crisis, and whether we like it or not, that crisis will darken the future prospects for American businesses.

QUOTE The temptation to turn a blind eye — to believe this is not a problem of ours — is strong. But it is wrong.

While the congressional hearings revealed even more information about the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, we already knew a lot. We knew, for example, that officials at the highest levels of government strategized ways to overturn the election well before Jan. 6, such as planning and executing pressure campaigns targeting local and state officials — and even the vice president — to override the will of voters. Officials sent fake Electoral College certificates to Congress. They pushed a campaign of false information about election fraud. They attempted to enlist the Justice Department to overturn results. They even discussed plans for the president to declare martial law to seize ballots.

It may be tempting to believe that these events are behind us, and to move on as if it were business as usual. That would be a mistake.

About 40% of the public has been tricked into believing, in the absence of evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen. These voters, should their candidates lose in 2024, are unlikely to accept the result. In primary races across the country, local, state and federal politicians are running on “stolen election” platforms -- including for positions that oversee elections. And they are winning primaries in key swing states, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin.

These victories only underscore the prevalence of the election fraud narrative even two years after the presidential election was certified. Meanwhile, hundreds of bills have flooded state legislatures that will make it easier for partisan actors to overturn election results in the future. And once-fringe legal theories that legitimize their abilities to do so are taking hold.

As citizens, it is hopefully self-evident why we ought to be concerned. But as business leaders, why should we care?

The events around Jan. 6 share a common trendline: a sense that the law is something to be worked around or subverted. It is hard to imagine a more direct threat to American business.

Free markets are not self-sustaining. They depend on fair and stable rules, and checks and balances. It is not a coincidence that political systems that devalue the rule of law tend to perform worse on a variety of economic indicators — from productivity to growth — than those that fiercely protect it.

Consider how Fitch Ratings has explicitly cited “the failure of the former president to concede” the 2020 election and the resulting events around Jan. 6, which “have no recent parallels in other very highly rated sovereigns,” as reasons for potentially downgrading the country’s AAA credit rating. Fitch also cites the ongoing “redrafting of election laws in some states [that] could weaken the political system.” Such a downgrade would increase the cost of capital, affecting businesses big and small nationwide.

Most of us instinctively know this dynamic to be true. Where politicians respect the rules of the game, business tends to thrive. Where politicians don’t — and where instability and uncertainty characterize the operating environment — thriving markets are more difficult to come by.

American business played a necessary and powerful role last year in demanding a peaceful transfer of power. Going forward, we believe business leaders constitute an indispensable voice that collectively reinforces a respect for rules, stability and fairness.

We also know that the temptation to turn a blind eye — to believe this is not a problem of ours — is strong. But it is wrong. Whatever the facts and findings of the ongoing inquiry into the campaign to overturn the election may be, they concern us.

While the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was the first time that many of us felt the need to forcefully speak out in support of free and fair elections in America, it almost certainly will not be the last.