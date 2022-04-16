Bush yes, Quayle no -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on April 5, 1992:

George Bush is the clear choice in Wisconsin’s Republican presidential primary, mainly because Bush’s ideas on everything from foreign policy to trade to social issues are closest to the mainstream of his party. For all his flaws — a failure to control the federal budget deficit, tardy leadership on many domestic issues, and a reactive style that often seems driven by the polls — he remains a steady and seasoned executive who has twice (Panama and the Persian Gulf) proven himself in time of crisis.

So why are so many Americans seemingly asking themselves whether he should be rehired in November? From a 91% approval rating a year ago to under 50% today is a startling fall.

An enduring reason for skepticism, and one that has dogged Bush for nearly four years, can be summarized in two words: Dan Quayle.

On that steamy August day in 1988 when Bush introduced Quayle as his running mate, the Republican faithful on the Mississippi River dock in New Orleans let loose an audible gasp. Perhaps that was because they knew there were more talented candidates for the job of being a heartbeat away from the Oval Office. That’s more of a concern in this campaign than four years ago, for the nation has twice been put on emotional “red alert” by the news that Bush was sick. The president is nearing 70, and another term in the White House will be no less stressful. ...

Quayle has not distinguished himself in any of the roles given him by Bush. ... Dumping Quayle would send a message of revitalization that could renew confidence in Bush.