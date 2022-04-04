Buffalo News: Congress needs to stop dragging its feet on funding for vaccinations, antivirals

The U.S. Senate reached a tentative deal on funding for coronavirus vaccines and other treatments and supplies. The package is for about $10 billion, less than the $22 billion the Biden administration campaigned for.

A compromise plan is better than none. Democrats and Republicans need to finish ironing out the details and get the bill signed before Congress goes on recess April 9. Then, if needed, Congress can approve additional funding.

The rise of the BA.2 subvariant, a less deadly but more contagious form of omicron, should remind us that the pandemic is not yet over, despite the wishes of the COVID-weary to declare victory and give up the fight. The fight requires funding.

Federal regulators just approved additional Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for individuals older than 50 or who are immunocompromised. A slowdown in funds will hamper the effort to deliver the new boosters to all who are eligible.

The issue has regional implications. Cases have increased in Erie County recently, though hospitalizations have fallen and the mortality rate has remained about the same. Other Western New York counties show a similar trend.

The region, and the country, are certainly in a better place than they were when the delta, then omicron variants swept the nation last year, but COVID-19 remains potent. Washington needs to treat it that way.

With funding at risk, the U.S. has begun to pare down a program that covers the costs of giving COVID tests, treatments and immunizations to uninsured Americans. If those costs are shifted to health insurance providers, they can eventually be passed on to consumers in higher premiums.

Republicans and Democrats last week remained divided on the amount in the package to support global vaccinations. The Biden administration had requested $5 billion, while GOP lawmakers indicated the bill would include about $1 billion for that category. It’s an insufficient amount.

Sen. Christopher A. Coons, D-Del., told the Washington Post he would keep pushing for a higher amount. There are “2.5 billion people unvaccinated in the world, and that is an ongoing daily risk to the United States,” Coons said.

Cutting back on the efforts to immunize populations in other countries would be short-sighted. Closing the vaccination gap between rich and poor nations isn’t just a humanitarian imperative, it is in the best interests of the United States.

Atul Gawande, who leads global health at the U.S. Agency for International Development, pointed out in a recent Washington Post opinion column that having insufficient vaccination coverage in poorer countries gives coronavirus more chances to mutate into a new variant. The world knows that happens because it has suffered its consequences. ...

“Helping all countries protect their populations by supercharging vaccination campaigns is our best hope to prevent future strains from emerging and ending this pandemic once and for all,” Gawande wrote.

The BA.2 subvariant has led to a surge of cases in Europe and is now the dominant variant in the United States, making up 55% of new cases. BA.2 cases in New York have increased 55% in the past 14 days.

Vaccines are not the only weapon against coronavirus. Without continued funding, the federal government will be unable to keep purchasing monoclonal antibodies and antiviral treatments that reduce the severity of COVID-19, an illness that has killed close to 1 million Americans. The White House also needs additional funds for surveillance activities to catch future waves of the virus, including wastewater monitoring.

The White House has been promoting the transition to a “next normal,” when Americans will learn to live with COVID-19. That requires managing the threat, not ignoring it.

Preventing epidemics is more cost-effective than dealing with the outcomes later. The Senate should get this funding package passed, then plan to return to the table for more money down the road as circumstances evolve and the battle to contain the virus continues.