YOU TOON

Bucky Badgers' pushups win this week's You Toon caption contest

Winning Back to School You Toon

Cathy Kliebenstein of Mazomanie is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Cathy!

Her caption about Bucky Badger going back to school beat out more than 60 entries. Kliebenstein wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Darin C. Lind

  • of Madison: “Now I have 10 grand for beer money.”

Pete Lien

  • of Edgerton: “I passed my first test: Climbing Bascom Hill!”

Brian TeLindert

  • of Portage: “Ah, September! Friends, football and flamingos.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

